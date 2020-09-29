Sundargarh: Police recovered the belongings of a missing junior engineer of Rural Development Department, Jharsuguda, from the bridge on Safei river under Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh district Monday night.

Back in Jharsuguda, search for Sudhir Kuamr Nayak, the junior engineer who has been missing since Monday night, was still underway till Tuesday noon.

It was the police officers of Bhasma police station who first spotted a pair of shoes, a helmet, a mobile phone and a motorcycle with its key on the bridge on Safei river Monday night.

Following an investigation, they came to know about the owner of the belongings and immediately informed his family members. On being informed, Nayak’s family members launched a frantic search for him. It was when they failed in tracing him out, they lodged a Missing Person’s report with the police.

Meanwhile, the cops are on the job of figuring it out whether it is a case of suicide or kidnapping.

PNN