Jajpur: A day after the demise of the second son of the family in the Jharsuguda mass suicide attempt case, mother and younger daughter of the family breathed their last while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR in Burla, Thursday.

Sources said that a woman, her son and three daughters took the extreme step in the wee hours of Tuesday at Lahandabuda area of Jharsuguda district, grieving over the death of another son who was bedridden after sustaining injuries in a road accident in 2018.

Grieved over his death, the family members decided to end their lives and consumed phenyl, Tuesday. Following which they were admitted at VIMSAR, Burla for their treatment.

Notably, the second son of the family who also consumed phenyl died Wednesday, while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

