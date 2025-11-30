Jharsuguda: In a major breakthrough, Jharsuguda police cracked the high-profile Vinayak Puram Lane dacoity case and arrested 10 persons including two minors in this connection. The eight adult accused have been identified as Sanjay Singh (53), Akash alias Radhakanta Kanhar (38), Ashok Kumar Panda (58), Jagabandhu Behera (56), Kanha alias Kanha Charan Swain (25), Jitu alias Jitendra Sahoo (30), Anand Rai (24), and Sushila Meher (30).

According to sources, the loot took place November 19 at the residence of Mukesh Buchwani. After a complaint was registered, the police initiated an investigation under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP). Multiple specialised teams were formed which traced the accused by analysing CCTV footage and the suspects’ possible routes. The police also used digital tracking, including mobile tower location mapping and call detail record analysis, to track the accused. These efforts enabled police to identify, trace and apprehend the accused. The weapons used in the crime, communication devices and vehicles were also seized. In addition, two minors involved in the crime were apprehended.

Police recovered a significant portion of the looted property, including Rs 37.27 lakh cash, 521 gram gold ornaments and coins worth Rs 66.56 lakh, and 14.32 kg silver ornaments, biscuits and coins worth `24.77 lakh. Besides, police have also seized three country-made pistols, 12 rounds of ammunition and two knives and other incriminating articles from their possession.