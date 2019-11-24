Bhubaneswar: State-based globally acclaimed weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera will get this year’s prestigious Ekalabya Award while Jabamani Tudu and Namita Toppo are named as Citation Winners.

The Ekalabya Award Committee comprising jury members drawn from various walks of life were unanimous in selecting Jhilli Dalabehera for the prestigious award at a meeting held here Sunday.

Jhilli Dalabehera, with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals in international weightlifting events between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019 emerged as the clear winner this year. She will get a cash award of `5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Award function.

Besides, Dalabehera, two other sportspersons will also be felicitated for their remarkable performances in various international and national events in their respective fields.

They are: Women Football player Jabamani Tudu and the famous hockey talent Namita Toppo.

The two players will receive a cash prize of `50,000 each along with citations. The names were announced by IMPaCT, a wing of IMFA here. The date for Ekalabya Award function will be announced later.