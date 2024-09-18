Sundargarh: The Nuakhai festival, a major cultural celebration in Western Odisha, symbolises the unbreakable bond between the earth, humanity, family and brotherhood. It is celebrated with great fervour every year, representing a deep connection with nature and tradition. This year however, all eyes are on Jhurimal village under Lephripara block of Sundargarh district, where the ‘Collective Nuakhai’ tradition is gaining international recognition, reaching as far as the United States.

Recently, during the ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ celebrations organised by the Odisha Culture Centre in Houston, Texas, a documentary on Jhurimal’s unique collective tradition was screened. The Indian diaspora was deeply moved by the film and praised the residents of Jhurimal for their remarkable effort. For the last 12 years, residents of Jhurimal have been practicing this extraordinary custom of organising a ‘Collective Nuakhai’ where all the families in the village come together to celebrate as one. This isn’t the first time that Jhurimal’s ‘Collective Nuakhai’ has created waves in the US.

Last year, a virtual conference showcased the festival, connecting Jhurimal with its diaspora. This year, the villagers created a 15- minute documentary about their festival, which was proudly featured at the Odisha Culture Centre. After the screening, Dr Gopal Chandra Mahapatra, president of the Odisha Culture Centre and coordinator of the event, said, “Jhurimal’s ‘Collective Nuakhai’ sends a powerful message of unity and brotherhood. As long as this tradition continues, it will inspire not only the villagers but also the Indian diaspora around the world.” Aditya Samal, another prominent member of the centre, echoed the same sentiment. “This collective celebration serves as a remarkable example of community participation and togetherness, offering invaluable lessons to people everywhere,” he remarked. During the Nuakhai festival in Houston, members of the Indian diaspora expressed their admiration for Jhurimal’s tradition. They said that the event was a reminder that even small villages can inspire great change, bringing their traditions on a global stage. Jhurimal’s ‘Collective Nuakhai’ is truly a unique initiative that teaches the world the real meaning of unity, brotherhood, and participation. It demonstrates that no matter how far we travel, our roots and traditions continue to bind us together, crossing boundaries and inspiring communities worldwide, as many others observed.