Parjang: Demanding the status of a daughter-in-law, a woman is staging a sit-in for the last three days at the house of her ‘lover’ at Ambapalasa village under this police limits in Dhenkanal district. The man was allegedly in a relationship with the woman and exploited her physically on the pretext of marrying her. Sources said Sunday that the man and his family have locked up the house and are absconding.

“I will wait till Sunday night. If the person or his family members do not return by then, I will forcibly enter their premises. If I am not accepted as a daughter-in-law, I will commit suicide,” the woman said Sunday.

According to the police complaint, the woman is a resident of an area under Mahabirod police limits. She had entered into a relationship for the last three years with Suryakant Sahu alias Papu.

Lately, however, when the woman brought up the topic of marriage, Papu evaded her queries. The frustrated woman then informed Papu’s family members December 22 about the entire development. However, instead of sympathizing with the woman, the family members beat her up and broke her phone. She was also driven away from the village. Seeing no other option the woman then lodged a written complaint with the Parjang police station.

Police then called both sides for a discussion and asked them to solve matters amicably. Papu’s family said that they had no problem in accepting the woman as the daughter-in-law of the family.

However, they did not meet their commitments. The woman seeing no other option decided to once more inform the police and then start her demonstration in front of Papu’s house.

When asked, Parjang police station inspector-in-charge Bijay Kumar Haibru said the man and his family are absconding and the matter is under investigation.

