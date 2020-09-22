New Delhi: The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio had unleashed a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services. The company Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans. In the new plan Reliance Jio has bundled up to 500 GB of data and subscription to ‘Netflix’, ‘Amazon Prime’ and ‘Disney + Hotstar’.

‘JioPostPaid Plus’ for mobile customers will have a monthly tariff from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499. Accordingly the benefits will vary, the company said in a statement.

The move assumes significance as it marks a major tariff offensive by Jio in the post-paid category. The typically average revenue per user (ARPUs) tends to be far higher than the pre-paid segment.

In a statement, Jio announced its main objective of the newly-launched ‘JioPostpaid Plus’. It said the aim is to provide superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.

With its latest postpaid offensive in the intensely-competitive Indian telecom market, Jio is also offering free home delivery and activation as well as premium call centre service.

“There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce ‘JioPostpaid Plus’. We have earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the pre-paid smartphone category. We want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category,” Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said in a statement. ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ has been designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer, he added.

Jio has tried to design ‘a gold standard service experience’, noted Akash.

The key features of ‘Jio Postpaid Plus’ include a subscription to ‘Netflix’, ‘Amazon Prime’, and ‘Disney + Hotstar’ at no extra cost. Then there is the family plan and data rollover benefits, India calling at Re 1 with Wifi on international roaming, among others, the release said.

‘JioPostpaid Plus’ will be available starting September 24 in Jio Stores and through home delivery.