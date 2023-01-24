Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio launched its 5G network in six more cities of Odisha, a Jio official release said Tuesday.

As per the press notification, 5G services were launched in Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sambalpur.

“We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world,” A Jio spokesman said.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer will experience unlimited data at no additional cost, the official release said.

It may be mentioned here, Jio 5G service in Odisha was launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack January 5 in the first phase.

