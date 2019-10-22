Jammu: On a day he lamented that the constitutional post of the governor is very weak, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik slammed leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties and alleged that religious preachers and clerics have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism.

Alleging that ‘affluent and powerful’ sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and destroyed their lives, Satya Pal Malik appealed to the people to understand the truth and join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

“Their own children are studying abroad and are well settled. But to the children of commoners, they show the ‘way to ‘jannat’ (paradise) by getting them killed. All this has been happening here,” Malik said while addressing the seventh convocation of ‘Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University’ in Katra town.

“Politicians, bureaucrats, affluent and powerful have crushed the dreams of the youths and destroyed their lives. The society leaders, religious preachers, Moulvis, Hurriyat and mainstream parties have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed. None of them have lost their own child and nobody from their families joined terrorism,” asserted Malik.

Malik, who is known for his candid remarks, said that after joining as governor he hasn’t taken input from the intelligence agencies.

“I directly talked to 150 to 200 youths and tried to identify those in colleges and universities who do not stand up for the national anthem. I talked to them and those in the age group of 25 to 30 years, whose dreams have been crushed, are misled and are angry… they do not want Hurriyat, us or Delhi government or autonomy because they were shown that the way to paradise is by getting martyred,” stated Malik.

The governor said he told such youths that they already have a paradise in Kashmir. “I want to tell the people of Kashmir and the youth to understand the truth. You have one of the most beautiful places in the world to live…. Give it in the hands of Delhi which has opened its treasure for you. We are not going to take it (the place) anywhere. Come forward and be part of the new phase and tread the path of progress and development,” Satya Pal Malik said.

PTI