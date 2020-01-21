Rayagada: A three-day career counselling programme was launched by JK Paper Mills here as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with IL & FS Skills and its social wing Sparsh Social Foundation.

The programme was intended to induce the youth of peripheral villages in making a career choice with the job assured skill training and placement programme.

The counselling sessions were held January 16, 17 and 18 at Madanpur, Revatiguda and Gadbaguda respectively.

The event comprised general briefing session on aim of life, importance of education, significance of skill training, career path, employment opportunities, career prospective plans and livelihood goal setting.

Special emphasis was laid on job-linked vocational training schemes provided by the Union government and the state government for various segments and briefing on placement linked skill training programmes such as eligibility, course duration, facilities and employment opportunities in different centres of IL&FS across the state.

Prafulla Kumar Dhal, general manager (CSR) and state head, Sparsh, stressed on the measures taken by it in community development and encouraged the youths to be leaders and grow as eco-entrepreneurs as this sector is untapped and has scope for sustainable employment.

Shantanu Sarangi, regional head of IL&FS, headed the technical session and emphasised the need for placement-linked skill training and shared the training modules with the participants.

Sparsh programme officer Kamini Singh motivated the youth to explore diverse career options and not stick to the traditional career routes.

As many as 358 people attended the programme and 47 youth registered for placement-linked training programmes in various trades.

