New Delhi: JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said Monday she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday’s ‘organised’ attack on the campus and alleged that the university security staff colluded with the vandals. However, she asserted that the fight ‘against ABVP goons would continue’ in spite of all threats and attacks.

Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after getting injured in the attack, also demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. She said he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors. She also claimed that some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence in the campus for the past four-five days.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking them,” Ghosh, who had 16 stitches on her head, told reporters. “There is a clear nexus between the JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence.

“I was hit by multiple rods. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU’s culture will never be eroded. JNU will uphold its democratic culture,” asserted the student leader.

A mob of masked young people stormed Sunday evening the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

“For the past four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement (against hostel fee hike). Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police?” the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president asked.

“But then no attack is enough to demoralise us. JNU is like our second home. No one can force us to leave with violence,” asserted Ghosh.

Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. Ghosh, who was among the 34 students admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals, were discharged Monday.

Narrating the attack on her, Ghosh said they were singled out beside a car that was also vandalised.

“I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us,” informed Ghosh.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said the students’ body called up the police for two hours, but did not get any help.

“Between 7.00-9.00pm, we called the police multiple times but no one came. Even after the police had entered the campus, they attacked common students rather than the vandals,” Moon pointed out.

Agencies