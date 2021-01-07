Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American Vanita Gupta to be the associate attorney general. Joe Biden has also roped in Judge Merrick Garland for the position of attorney general, sources said Thursday. He also announced the nominations of Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and Kristen Clarke for assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

“Our first-rate nominees to lead the Justice Department are eminently qualified, embody character and judgment that is beyond reproach, and have devoted their careers to serving the American people with honor and integrity,” Biden said.

“They will restore the independence of the Department so it serves the interests of the people not a presidency, rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system,” added Biden.

Gupta, 46, is currently serving as president and CEO of the ‘Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights’. If confirmed by the US Senate, Gupta would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the Department of Justice.

They are among the ‘most accomplished’ legal minds in the US who also reflect the best of America’s full range of talents and background, Biden said. “I am honuored they accepted this call to serve at such a critical time in our nation’s history,” Biden added.

A former acting assistant attorney general and one of the best-known and most respected civil rights attorneys in America, Gupta would be the first woman of colour to serve in this role. She has spent her career fighting successfully for greater equity in the justice system and advancing the rights and dignity of every American.

Gupta served as acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division — the chief civil rights prosecutor for the United States. She is a successful consensus builder on tough issues, with years of experience on managing complex settlements and advocacy experience.