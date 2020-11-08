Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the US elections results with very different opinions of President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. While Kangana clearly does not think very highly of Joe, she has applauded Kamala’s victory as the first woman in history to hold the second highest position in America.

Kangana took to Twitter to give her own predictions of America’s future. Sharing a video of Kamala’s victory speech, she wrote, “Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day.”

Kangana’s post, as always, got haters and supporters. One Twitter user wrote, “This post is mean @KanganaTeam. People have chosen Joe due to his merits. They both would make a great team. I appreciate you but please don’t demean such a respectful person.” Another person wrote, “This doesn’t make sense at all. Both are from same party, same political ideology, philosophy and intentions. Just coz she’s a woman, you make her a role model, and Joe becomes Gajni — how does that work ?”

Joe was projected as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday after he won the electoral college with the final tally of votes from Pennsylvania and Nevada. Pledging to be the president of all Americans, Joe has sought an immediate end to the “grim era of demonisation” in the deeply-polarised nation, as he and Kamala celebrated their historic triumph over Donald Trump in a bitter and closely-fought presidential election.

Trump has so far refused to concede the election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes amidst the Covid19 pandemic. He has announced filing multiple lawsuits against the election results in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, where Joe was born and that gave him the crucial 20 electoral votes to cross the magic figure of 270 he needed to win.