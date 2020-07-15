Washington: Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden has vowed to eliminate the limits on employment-based visas. Joe Biden has said he will address the massive green card backlogs of almost 10 lakh people. It is an issue long faced by immigrants from countries like India.

“My immigration policy is built around keeping families together and modernising an immigration system by keeping families together, the 77-year-old Biden said.

“A Biden Administration will streamline and improve the naturalization process to make it more accessible to qualified green card holders,” according to his plan published on his website for securing America’s values as a nation of immigrants. “”The Trump Administration has made it far too difficult for qualifying green card holders to obtain citizenship. Quite simply, this is wrong,” the website stated.

“Biden will restore faith in the citizenship process by removing roadblocks to naturalisation and obtaining the right to vote, addressing the application backlog by prioritising the adjudication workstream and ensuring applications are processed quickly, and rejecting the imposition of unreasonable fees,” the website added.

During a recent digital townhall meeting on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) issues organised by the ‘NBC News’, Biden alleged that (Donald) Trump’s immigration policies are cruel and humane.

Biden said that he will take immediate action to protect dreamers, including more than 100,000 eligible dreamers from East and South Asia. He also told townhall participants that he will ‘make it easier for qualified green card holders to move through this backlog’.

In April, Trump gave an executive order to suspend green cards for 90 days. In June, he issued a proclamation which extended the suspension till December 31, 2020.

The US every year allocates only 1,40,000 green cards for all employment-preference immigrants, including accompanying family members.

Currently, there is a backlog of almost 10 lakh foreign nationals and accompanying family members lawfully residing in the US. These applicants have been approved but are yet to receive employment green cards.

“As president, Biden will support family-based immigration by preserving family unification as a foundation of our immigration system; by allowing any approved applicant to receive a temporary non-immigrant visa until the permanent visa is processed,” according to his plan.

He will support legislation that treats the spouse and children of green card holders as the immediate relatives they are, exempting them from caps, and allowing parents to bring their minor children with them at the time they immigrate, the website stated.

Biden has said that he will lift the temporary suspension on H-1B visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals, if he wins the presidential elections.

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, the Trump administration suspended June 23 the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.