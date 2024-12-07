Wellington: England batter Joe Root became the first English batter and only the fourth in the world to record 100 scores of fifty or more in Test cricket. Root achieved this remarkable feat during the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Playing in his 151st Test match, Root reached the milestone with his 65th half-century in 76 deliveries during the third session of the second day’s play. The 33-year-old, who is currently ranked as World No. 1 Test batter, now boasts a record of 35 centuries and 65 fifties in 276 innings, accumulating a staggering total of over 13,000 Test runs.

Root’s achievement places him alongside cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting in the elusive list of batters who have crossed the 100 50+ scores in Test cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for the most 50+ scores in Test cricket with 119, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting are tied at 103 each.

Root’s historic knock came after a lean patch in recent months. Following an impressive performance against Pakistan in Multan earlier this year, where he scored 262 runs, Root endured a seven-innings drought without crossing the 50-run mark.

In the first innings of the second Test, Root played a crucial role with a composed century, helping England to a commanding position. In the second innings, he further demonstrated his resilience, reaching his half-century and forging a crucial 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket with the in-form Harry Brook. Root’s knock steadied the English innings as they looked to set a daunting target for the hosts.

Root’s stellar innings in Wellington also brought him closer to yet another significant milestone. With 1,417 Test runs in 2024, he needs just 83 more to become the second player in cricket history to score 1,500 Test runs in a calendar year on multiple occasions.

The record is currently held by Ricky Ponting, who achieved the feat in 2003 and 2005. Root had previously crossed the 1,500-run mark in 2021 during his incredible run of form.