New Delhi: England’s Test captain Joe Root wants to be in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he is the first to point out that it won’t be easy for him to get into the team. Joe Root is one of England’s finest batsmen in the traditional format. However, he does not have a permanent place in the T20 squad.

Important milestone

Root will be appearing in his 100th Test when he leads England in the series opening match against India from Friday.

Main goal

The focus, for now, is the four-match Test series. However, the technically sound Root has not given up on his T20 ambitions. “For me, the most important thing is that England go into that World Cup with the strongest squad. That will give us the best chance of winning. Hopefully, I can be a part of that squad,” Root said on BBC’s ‘Test Match Special’.

“And if no then I will be backing those guys. If we win the T20 World Cup it will be a huge achievement on the back of what we have achieved in 50 overs World Cup,” the England Test captain added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Relishing a challenge

The 30-year-old Root has so far scored 893 runs in 32 T20 Internationals with five half centuries. He has a strike rate of 126.3. “Absolutely, I would love to be a part of that World Cup squad. I love playing all three formats, everything is a different challenge,” Root informed.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to play a huge amount of T20 games in the last few years. However, I am also aware of the guys who are playing some amazing cricket, they are brilliant players and fully deserve their chance. But if I get an opportunity, all I can do is try to score as many runs as I can,” he added.

Not bothered with stats

Root has notched up very impressive numbers in Test cricket, in which he averages nearly 50. He however, asserted he doesn’t really lose his sleep over statistics.

“I have never really been one for numbers. I have been more about winning games. Obviously if you are scoring big runs you are helping the team. More important is how many games you can really affect and home many games you can contribute and help England win. That’s always been my mindset, it will always be my mindset,” Root stated.

“Of course, at the end of my career, I will probably look at things slightly differently. But for now all I am concerned about is doing my part for the team and score as many runs as I can,” he added.

Drawing inspiration

Root is on the verge of completing a century of Test matches. However, he plans to carry on for a long time. His inspirations are veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad. “At the moment, the way I see things, is that I want to play as long as possible. I can’t see where it’s going to stop,” said the England skipper.

“The way Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Broad) keep going and get better and better, they are an inspiration for someone like me. Hopefully that fire, that drive stays there in me and I can keep going,” he stated.

Time flies

Root made his Test debut in India during England’s memorable series triumph in 2012. He recalled his first day in the game in Nagpur. “Once I walked out, I completely forgot the situation of the game and the magnitude of it. I was just so overwhelmed and happy and enjoying that moment, to get opportunities for England, play Test cricket,” he stated.

Root said he seems to have reached 100 Tests ‘rather quickly’. “It feels like yesterday, walking around in Nagpur. Hopefully, it’s not the end of the journey. I am hoping there is plenty of games to come and plenty of fantastic memories to make,” Root signed off.