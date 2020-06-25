London: Star England pacer Jofra Archer was cleared Thursday to join his teammates at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl. The decision was taken after Jofra Archer tested negative for COVID-19. England will be training together at the Ageas Bowl in preparation of the three-Test series against the West Indies. The series begins July 8.

Reasons for not joining earlier

The 25-year-old Archer did not join the team’s training earlier after a member of his household fell ill. He had tested negative for COVID-19 the first time too. However, the decision to go through another test was a precautionary measure.

“Jofra Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today (Thursday). He will be free to start training tomorrow (Friday) with the rest of the group,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted.

ECB statement

The ECB had said in a statement Wednesday that the Sussex bowler will join England’s closed-door training camp Thursday.

“Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test Wednesday. If he tests negative, he will join up with the training group Thursday,” the ECB statement had said.

All other English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series also returned negative for COVID-19.

England are currently training ahead of their series against the West Indies. The second and third Tests of the series will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford. The series makes the resumption of international cricket, which was suspended abruptly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

