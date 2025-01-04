Daringbadi: Jogimath waterfall, located in Saramuli panchayat of Kandhamal district, is emerging as a popular attraction for tourists seeking natural beauty and spiritual solace. Known in the area for its tranquil environment and scenic backdrop, Jogimath is drawing visitors despite its relatively remote location.

The site is steeped in local folklore. Legends suggest that it was once a centre for Shakti worship, with rituals dedicated to the deity Dalakhai. Ancient temple remnants scattered around the waterfall add to the site’s charm, with researchers exploring their historical significance. Professor Akshay Behera, a scholar from the Brahmanigaon region, believes the area may contain fossils and artefacts, hinting at its ancient past.

Local legends further enhance Jogimath’s mystique. Tales of two mythical demons, Atapi and Batapi, who are said to have terrorised the region, add to the allure of the place. The name ‘Jogimath’ is also tied to ascetics who are believed to have meditated in the area, adding to the site’s spiritual and cultural importance. Visitors often report a sense of serenity and describe the aroma of incense filling the air, heightening the mystical experience. However, despite its unique appeal, Jogimath remains underdeveloped, with poor infrastructure limiting its potential as a major tourist destination.

In recognition of its growing popularity, both district and local administrations have begun efforts to improve accessibility and amenities. Plans are underway to construct paved roads, culverts, and stairways leading to the site. A grant of Rs9 lakh has been secured for culvert construction, with additional funding sought for other development projects.

Meanwhile, Daringbadi, often referred to as the ‘Kashmir of Odisha’, continues to attract hundreds of tourists daily during the winter season. Its diverse attractions including waterfalls, parks, pine forests, and streams offer a blend of natural beauty and adventure. While well-known sites in Daringbadi are frequently visited, hidden gems like Jogimath have the potential to further enrich the region’s tourism landscape if properly developed.

As tourists increasingly seek offbeat and tranquil destinations, Jogimath’s potential to become a cornerstone of Kandhamal’s tourism is clear. Local authorities hope that ongoing efforts will unlock the true potential of this hidden haven, combining its natural splendour and cultural heritage to attract even more visitors in the future.

PNN