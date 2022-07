Mumbai: Hindi film star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s action thriller Tehran, the makers said Monday.

Maddock Films, Vijan’s production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.

“Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma. @bakemycakefilms,” the production house said in a tweet.

Inspired by true events, Tehran is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

Tehran is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

Abraham will next be seen in EK Villain Returns, which is slated to be released in theatres July 29.