Mumbai: Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan’s upcoming film, titled 100%, the makers announced Monday.
Dubbed as a story of “love, marriage, family and spies”, the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.
The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.
“Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!” read the tweet by T-Series.
100% will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.
Khan, known for films such as Heyy Baby and two Housefull movies, last directed 2014’s Humshakals.
