Angul: In the wake of the death of several elephants after consuming crude bombs, the Forest Department has started joint raids, along with police, to trace the source of explosives being used in villages under this forest division.

Recent investigations have confirmed that explosives were responsible for the death of several elephants in the Angul and Satkosia forest divisions.

Although the Forest Department has conducted raids in the past, the illegal use of explosives has not been effectively curbed.

In view of the recent elephant deaths, the department has stepped up enforcement.

Angul Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar said joint raids involving the Forest department and police have begun across all forest divisions under the Angul circle.

He said the department will intensify efforts to trace the source of explosives being used in villages within the Angul forest division.

The department will also conduct inspections of all licensed explosive dealers in the district.

Raids will be carried out at shops and establishments to verify whether the quantity of explosives stored matches the amount permitted under their licences.