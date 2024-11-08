Rourkela: A combined team of Rourkela Police, state Excise department and their Jharkhand counterparts continued raids for the second day at several locations on both sides of the state border. The raids are being carried out ahead of the Jharkhand elections, which are going to be held November 13 and 20. The raids started November 6 and so far eight persons have been arrested along with seizure of contrabands. Rourkela Excise Superintendent SK Ashraf Ali said a crack team has been formed and the raids are being carried out at Rourkela 1, Koira and Biramitrapur areas on the directions of the Collector and the SP. The raids are being carried out in the presence of a magistrate.” “We have seized over 35,000 litre pocha and 1,000 litre country liquor.

With the registration of 19 cases, eight persons have been arrested in this regard,” Ali said. He also informed that the raids will continue till the elections are over in the neighbouring state. Security forces, local police and paramilitary forces are on high alert on both sides of the border. “We are maintaining a very strict vigil at this moment. Rourkela and other bordering bus stands are being kept under special observation,” said SDPO Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra. The officer also informed that night buses and daily buses to Bihar and Jharkhand are regularly being checked.