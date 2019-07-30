Mumbai: Recently in Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda claimed that he was offered a role in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster movie ‘Avatar’, but he rejected it because he was not okay with the use of body paint for 410 days.

Govinda further added that he suggested the movie’s title as ‘Avatar’. Also, the dancing star had told Cameron that given the vision the latter had for the film, it would take seven years to complete it.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit. I had informed him that the film will do really well and that I felt it would take seven years for him to complete it. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘how can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar within seven years?’ I explained him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said.

Worth mentioning, Avatar stayed at no 1 grossing film till 2019, which was latter dethroned by Avengers: Endgame. This recent revelation by Govinda flooded Twitter with hilarious jokes and memes.

Here are the best ones:

Do you believe that #JamesCameron approached #Govinda after spending 10 years of his life to create one of the most technologically advanced films in history of world cinema – #Avatar? Govinda turned him down and came up with the name of the movie 'Avatar' instead! pic.twitter.com/xsSqSXThRz — 𝘈ʟᴛᴇЯ Ǝɢ๏ 2.0 (@_heisenbong_) July 29, 2019

Ok… #Govinda might have suggested #JamesCameron to name the movie #Avatar. I'm ready to accept that as a fact. But I decline to accept that he also offered #Govinda the lead role. No. There is no way I can believe that.

Also: I just can't imagine #Govinda as #Avatar pic.twitter.com/LEd9Yx7Qsg — Trusha Tungare (@trusha_tungare) July 29, 2019

So the Avatar Govinda got was the James Cameron Avatar and not Rajesh Khanna Avatar??? Whoaaaaa!!! pic.twitter.com/fUwetQLb7p — M… (@Mann_Baawra) July 29, 2019

