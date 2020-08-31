Dubai: His fielding histrionics have made him one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes feels it’s important for the team’s seniors such as Mohammed Shami to set an example for the juniors to follow in the upcoming IPL. The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Jonty Rhodes in the last few years has been working with the Mumbai Indians (MI)

“From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead. There are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders,” Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP.

“But it’s guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles.

“If they are setting high standards, then young players, it’s easier for them to follow. So it’s great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he’s still got something left in the tank,” Rhodes said.

KXIP will be led by India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. This will be Rhodes’ first stint with the KXIP. He is making a return to the IPL after having spent two seasons away post his stint with the Mumbai Indians.