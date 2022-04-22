Mumbai: Jos Buttler (116, 65b, 9×4, 9×6) smashed his third century in the ongoing IPL to power Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the highest team total of the season at 222 for the loss of two wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC) here Friday. Jos Buttler enjoying the form of his life first put on 155 runs for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (54, 35b, 7×4, 2×6) and put the Royals in a position of strength.

After reaching 50 in 6.5 overs, the duo opened up. Buttler started slowly before picking up the pace and dealt mostly in fours and sixes against the DC spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to bring up his half century in 36 balls. It was raining fours and sixes for both Buttler and Padikkal as both the batters played confidently to deny success to DC bowlers.

Buttler looked in ominous form and was particularly severe on Kuldeep, hitting the spinner for two sixes and one four to pick up 18 runs from the 13th over.

High on confidence after two centuries in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Buttler continued his onslaught, smacking in-form Kuldeep for two maximums in consecutive balls and a four in the 15th over. Power-hitting was at its best display as Buttler, in particular, treated all the DC bowlers with disdain.

Padikkal perished, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th over as DC got their first breakthrough, albeit late in the innings. Buttler finally got out in the penultimate over, holing out to David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman.

Towards the end, skipper Sanju Samson (46 n o, 19b, 5×4, 3×6) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 222 for 2 (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 n o) versus Delhi Capitals. Match to continue.