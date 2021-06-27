Bhubaneswar: Journalist Jimuta Mangaraj died in a road mishap at Janla under Jatni police limits Sunday, an official said.

According to sources, the mishap took place in the evening when Mangaraj was returning from Khurda on a two-wheeler.

“A speeding truck hit Mangaraj’s scooter from the rear side at Janla following which he fell off the vehicle and sustained head injuries. Although a profusely bleeding Mangaraj was rushed to the City AIIMS, doctors declared him brought dead,” said a source familiar with the development.

People from various walks of life, including BJD MP Sujeet Kumar and BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, condoled Mangaraj’s untimely demise.