Bhubaneswar: Joyeeta Roy, a known name in the Bengal film fraternity, is creating a buzz in Odisha by introducing the first ever agency in the state to work directly with social media giants Facebook and Instagram.

Joyeeta owns Signature 24 Productions which started in 2018 and within a very short period of time, carved a name for itself in the Odia film industry. Some of Signature 24’s clients include Sudarsan Patnaik, Kuna Tripathy, Babushan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, Manas Kumar Sahoo and Satyapira Padhan. The trend of celebrity management which exists in Hindi cinema has well and truly made it to Odisha thanks to Signature 24.

Joyeeta is from Kolkata and she started her career at the age of 16 after completing her ICSE. She has assisted some of the biggest directors in West Bengal starting with Joydeep Mukherjee in the famous classic Ganeer Oparey. She has also worked with six-time Best Director award winner Raj Chakraborty and has been part of the movie Joddha which was the Bengali remake of Magadheera.

She has been associated with the most popular non-fiction director of eastern India Anil Kuriakose and has worked for top award shows in West Bengal including the West Bengal Govt State Awards and Kolkata Police’s Jai Ho event.

The list doesn’t stop there. She has worked with directors Anik Dutta and Anirudha Roy Choudhury for advertisements of national brands including ads for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which involved Indian cricket captian Virat Kohli, Kriti Kharbanda and other B-Town celebrities. She has also been the VFX Line Producer in national award winning movies like Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Praktan to name a few.

Joyeeta caught everyone’s attention in Odisha because of actor Babushan Mohanty. She re-introduced the Odia film superstar digitally and made it easy for his fans to be in touch with the actor who was mostly never seen on any social media sites or public events.

She further came into notice when Signature 24 Productions went on to be the first to launch a celebrity calendar in Odisha in 2020 with Babushan as its face.

Signature 24 Productions and Joyeeta even caught the eyes of national media as they were the first to hold a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand. This campaign got initiated by Sourav Ganguly and has the involvement of top celebrities from India namely Ashok Kumar Dhyanchand, Mir Ranjan Negi, Racheal White, Babushan, Yuvraj Balmiki and Chandan Roy.

She has also been part of Josh Talks as an inspirational speaker and recently got appointed as the General Secretary of Social Media Department of Odisha Pradesh Congress.

PNN