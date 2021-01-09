Kolkata: At a time when the national capital is abuzz with the ongoing farmers’ protest against new farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda Saturday kick-started a door-to-door rice collection programme in West Bengal’s Burdwan district with an aim to woo farmers to the saffron party.

Amid tight security cover, the BJP chief arrived at Andal airport at around 12 noon and reached Jagadanandpur village at Katwa in East Bardhaman district by a helicopter.

He offered puja at a local Radhakrishna temple and met the farmers there. He had his lunch at the residence of Mathura Mondal, a farmer, at the village.

The initiative, titled ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ (a fistful of rice), is targeted at convincing the rural folks in remote districts and to make them understand the benefits of the new farm laws. During the door-to-campaign, Nadda collected rice from the farmers and briefed them about the benefits of the three new farm laws.

“Now West Bengal is full of those who steal rice, ration and sand. During cyclone Amphan, the Centre had sent free rice for the poor people in Bengal. But that rice stocks were found in the house of Trinamool leaders. Here, Trinamool Congress means only those who steal rice, ration and tarpaulin,” Nadda said, while attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling formation in Bengal.

The BJP national president addressed a Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha in Jagadanandpur to mark the beginning of the campaign.

The BJP is likely to hold as many as 40,000 such meetings across Bengal before the state Assembly polls that is scheduled to be held in April-May this year. The BJP chief will also hold a roadshow from Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan district.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said: “Why are you so scared, Didi? What happened to you? Only promises won’t work. From May this year, there will be no false promises, things will start happening in Bengal.”

Nadda expressed satisfaction over the mammoth turnout at the venue.

“The massive turnout of people clearly shows that the change is inevitable in Bengal,” he added.

He also alleged that the state government has changed the names of many Central government schemes and running them in Bengal under different names.

IANS