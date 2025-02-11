Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming film VD12. As movie buffs await the release of the teaser of the drama, Jr. NTR has now joined the project.

The RRR actor has recorded a voiceover for the Telegu version of the VD12 teaser. Expressing his gratitude, Vijay Deverakonda shared a special note on his X to thank Jr. NTR.

Sharing a picture of the two actors, he wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same.. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world #VD12. Title and teaser tomorrow!”

Before this, reports were doing rounds that Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor had provided the voiceover for the Hindi version of the VD12 teaser.

According to an industry insider, “Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much anticipated VD12 release this year. But what’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser, which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday.”

Spent most of yesterday with him.

Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same.. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world… pic.twitter.com/f8YpVQcJSt — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 11, 2025

Made under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, VD12 will see Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, and Manikanta Varanasi in crucial roles, along with others.

The much-anticipated teaser of VD12 is expected to be dropped tomorrow February 12, 2025.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda recently visited the Maha Kumbh with his mother. The pictures of the Arjun Reddy actor taking the holy dip were recently doing rounds on social media.

On the other hand, Jr. NTR has been roped in as the antagonist in

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The project will also see Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

IANS