Kolkata: Jadavpur University’s (JU) Food Technology Department here is collaborating with West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of ‘Banglar Rosogolla’, which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally.

A senior professor of the department, told this agency Sunday that the research and development (R&D) section has been working on the type of preservatives that could increase the shelf life of Bengal’s delectable ‘Rosogolla’ – cottage cheese ball dipped in sugar syrup.

“Our R&D department is on the job to suggest ways for increasing the shelf life of Rosogolla by a considerable time, say six months. But the technology transfer of the process has not yet taken place,” said the professor.

“The Animal Resources Development Department of the West Bengal government will be in a better position to say when and how the delicacy will be made available in market,” the professor added. The dessert will be manufactured using machines, he informed.

West Bengal Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath said, once technology transfer is completed, the state will start producing ‘Rosogolla’ in automated machines at a plant using the prescribed norms set by JU experts, and sell the product under the ‘Mother Diary’ brand.

“Initially, the first round of production will not be delivered in the market. Experts will carry out research on it and once they give us a nod after considering the taste and quality of the ‘product’, our Rosogolla will be available for sale,” said Debnath.

West Bengal was given GI tag for ‘Banglar Rosogolla’ November 14, 2017.

The JU professor said that the department is also working on how to make ‘Diabetic Rosogolla’ conform to health related parameters besides increasing the shelf life of the sweetmeat.

