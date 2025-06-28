Keonjhar: A 60-year old man from Juang tribal community was killed in an elephant attack in the forested region of Kulanga Balangisahi under the Bimala forest beat of Telkoi range in Keonjhar district. The deceased has been identified as Dhaneshwar Juang, a resident of Kulanga Balangisahi village under Raisuan panchayat in Telkoi block.

According to reports, the incident took place Friday when Dhaneshwar had taken his livestock to the fringes of the Jharabeda reserve forest near Jhinka Dari for grazing.

A rogue tusker, which was separated from its herd, lifted him with its trunk, slammed him on the ground, and then trampled him to death on the spot. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the scene and managed to drive the elephant away. However, by the time they reached, Dhaneshwar had already succumbed to his injuries. Forest department officials from Telkoi range later arrived at the spot to investigate. According to officials, the tusker retreated into the Jharabeda forest after the attack. The incident has once again highlighted the growing conflict between humans and wildlife in the region.