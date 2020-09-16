Lucknow: A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. Prominent among the 32 accused are former Deputy Prime minister LK Advani and BJP leaders MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar. It should be stated here that Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri mosque demolition took place. His government was dismissed as riots broke out across India in which around 3,000 people died.

CBI counsel Lalit Singh told this agency that arguments of the defence and prosecution concluded September 1. Thereafter the special judge started writing the judgment.

Also read: Babri mosque demolition case: LK Advani to depose July 24, Murli Manohar Joshi a day before

The CBI has produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidences before the court. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by karsevaks, December 6, 1992.

Advani, 92, had recorded his statement in the case before the special CBI court through video conference July 24. Joshi, 86, did the same a day before Advani did. Both have denied all charges against them.

Agencies