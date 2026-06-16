Bhubaneswar: Odisha police arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charge of dowry harassment and domestic violence, an official said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man was arrested Monday based on a written complaint lodged by the woman judicial officer at the Mahila police station here, he said.

According to the police, there had been a domestic dispute between the husband and wife for the past 10 months. The man allegedly tortured the judicial officer of Nabarangpur district mentally and physically.

A case has been registered against the man under different sections of the BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said.

“We have arrested the accused person from his residence in Bapuji Nagar area here and forwarded him to the court. Further investigation is in progress,” Bhubaneswar ACP Ramesh Chandra Bisoi told.