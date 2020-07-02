In 2020, we have already witnessed two lunar and the third one is on its way. The eclipse is supposed to occur July 5.

The first lunar eclipse of 2020 occurred January 10 and the second one was June 5. Lunar eclipse is also known as ‘Chandra Grahan’ in India.

This lunar eclipse, July 5, will be the third lunar eclipse of the year 2020. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India but can be seen in South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Which horoscopes will have maximum impact?

Apart from this, during the eclipse, it will affect the Sagittarius, due to which the maximum impact of this eclipse on Sagittarius sign can be seen.

At the same time, there are some other zodiac signs that can have the effect of this lunar eclipse, which include Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

Penumbral lunar eclipse

It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, in which the earth’s main shadow does not cover the moon. It means there will be no change in the shape of the moon. It will only have a misty shadow on the moon. In astrology, such lunar eclipse is not classified as an eclipse and is considered a partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 8.37 am July 5, enter its maximum phase at 9:59 am and conclude at 11.22 am. It will continue for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Since the lunar eclipse takes place on the full moon night, the eclipse of July 5 is being called the Thunder Moon Eclipse.

Sutak period

In this lunar eclipse will not be visible in India due to this reason its Sutak period will not be considered. According to astrology, Sutak period begins 9 hours before lunar eclipse and 12 hours before solar eclipse. Sutak period is considered inauspicious time, during which no auspicious work of any kind is carried out. Apart from this, worshiping and consumption of food in any form is also forbidden.

