While zodiac signs do not define someone’s personality completely, they do give a sneak-peek into their nature, emotional strengths and weaknesses, likes, dislikes, at all.

However, we could all use a little ‘heads-up’ when it comes to making decisions about dating, so at the very least we don’t waste our time on creating a relationship which in future will turn to a worst relationship only due to less compatibility between zodiac signs.

So it helps if we could know what makes someone a good or bad love match for you. And so with that in mind, we have listed below, some of the worst zodiac signs compatibility so that if you find yourself hitting up a ‘worst zodiac sign compatibility match then at least you know to keep it real just in case it doesn’t work out.

Gemini and Virgo: The duo’s relationship might take off with a lot of mutual attraction and admiration, but can turn out to be a bummer in the long run. Geminis are indecisive, fun loving and possessive by nature, and Virgos are known for their pragmatism and they seek perfection in every relationship. The couple may have issues when Virgo’s trait for perfection may clash with Gemini’s carefree attitude.

Leo and Capricorn: Leos are intelligent, sentimental and fiery people but are quite dominating too. On the other hand, Capricorns are a bit lazy, and free birds who don’t like to be dragged in emotional situations. The relationship between these two signs requires a lot of understanding and hard work.

Aries and Taurus: Except for being close on karmic wheel of love, these two signs have nothing in common. Both the signs enjoy taking a dominant role in the relationship, and their overall compatibility may not be great in the long run. Further, Aries are spontaneous beings who like to get things done fast, whereas Taureans hate rushing things, and are quite possessive by nature.

Sagittarius and Cancer: Sagittarians are wild beings who love their freedom and are quite blunt by nature. But Cancerians are emotionally clingy and manipulative by nature. Plus, Sagittarians are always high on energy and up for adventure, whereas Cancerians are more on the lazy side and love to stay indoors.

Leo and Scorpio: People with these star signs are quite adamant and opinionated by nature. While Scorpians are known for their loyalty towards their partner, Leos have the tendency to mingle with others, apart from their partner. Both of the signs are reluctant to change and never willing to make adjustments for the relationship to work.

Cancer and Aquarius: Their relationship might start on a good note with great sexual compatibility and mutual admiration. But the charm may fizz out with time because Cancerians are emotional beings who like to stay connected with their partners round the clock, and Aquarians are social beings who simply love their freedom.

Scorpio and Aries: The couple with this two zodiac signs needs to put some serious efforts if they want the relationship to work. Scorpians are patient by nature and overthink every aspect of the relationship. Aries are diametrically opposite to them in every sense, and are carefree by nature. This difference in attitude leads to fights and even cheating.

Taurus and Sagittarius: Sagittarians are brutally honest by nature and are always on a hunt to do something adventurous. Taureans have laidback attitude and are stubborn by nature. While Sagittarians take time to commit in a relationship, Taureans always seek it from the very first day of the relationship.

Pisces and Gemini: These star signs are on a different tangent when it comes to emotions. Pisces are emotionally sensitive and they never find compatibility with Geminis who take their own sweet time to commit to someone. Pisceans often feel Geminis do not understand them well and in turn, their relationship is always a struggle.