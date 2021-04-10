Baripada: A jumbo calf was rescued Saturday morning by forest department officials after it fell into a redundant well in Bisusola village under Deuli forest range in Mayurbhanj district.

According to a source, the baby pachyderm was a member of a herd of at least 20 jumbos. The elephant herd had strayed into a nearby locality. The calf accidentally fell into the narrow dilapidated well and could not come out of it. Later, the herd left the jumbo calf alone.

Deuli forest range officials got information about the incident from some local villagers. The officials immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the calf after striving for over a couple of hours.

“A herd of jumbos had strayed into Bisusola area when the calf fell into the narrow well. We engaged an earthmover to rescue the calf. It is not known exactly when the baby pachyderm fell into the well, though it was discovered in the morning,” an official said.

PNN