Hatadihi: The death of a female juvenile elephant due to herpes viral infection in Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary under this block in Keonjhar district has raised concern about the health of other animals inside the sanctuary. The body of the animal was discovered by the Forest department in Chakratirtha area of the sanctuary, September 28. The elephant, around five years old, was found dead and Forest officials conducted a post-mortem on the scene.

However, the exact cause of death initially remained unclear. Later, the post-mortem report confirmed that a herpes virus infection led to the death, Anandapur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhaya Dalei said. DFO Dalei said the Forest officials are unaware of the virus’s symptoms, mode of transmission and measures for prevention and that further information would need to come from veterinarians. This has raised concerns whether some other elephants are also infected with this virus.

Moreover, measures taken by the Forest Department to prevent the spread of the infection and protect jumbos and other wildlife in the sanctuary have also remained unclear. Anandapur Civil Society secretary and advocate Bhagaban Mallik and former sarpanch of Soso panchayat Bailochan Nayak stressed the importance of preventive measures by the Forest department to contain the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of elephants and other wildlife inside the sanctuary. They apprehended that failure to act could pose a severe threat to the wildlife in future.

According to 2024 elephant census, there were 24 elephants in the sanctuary, but with the recent deaths of three elephants, their population has come down to 21. The gradual decline in the elephant population has become a cause of worry for the Forest Department.