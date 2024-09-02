Keonjhar: Torrential rain and a swollen Baitarani river have left a herd of about 17 elephants stranded in the river islet for the last three days. A Forest department team has kept a close watch on the jumbo herd and is trying for their safe crossing of the river. There are two tuskers, 10 female elephants and five elephant calves in the herd. According to sources, the elephant herd was heading towards Mayurbhanj district by crossing Baitarani Thursday morning when it got stuck in the islet spread over 5 acres between Dalapaka and Tanda village. Locals said since there are five calves in the herd they could not cross the river after the water level went up due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area of Baitarani. The jumbo herd is now facing an acute food shortage in the islet and trying hard to escape, sources said.

Forest officer Bhupati Sethy said, “After more than two days of getting stuck, 12 of the elephants have crossed the river Friday night. Other five are still stranded on the islet. As there is forest cover, food shortage may not be a problem for them. An elephant rescue team is camped near the area and watching their movement.” However, Keonjhar DFO Dhanraj HD said, “There is no problem with elephants. Now, some elephants land in the middle of the river.” There are hundreds of elephant herd camps in Keonjhar forest division. Every day they move from one place to another in search of food. Sometimes they have to change places frequently as people intimidate them.