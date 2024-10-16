Bangiriposi: People of several villages under this block in Mayrbhanj district are living in constant fear while the farmers are in utter distress as elephants are straying into human settlements and destroying standing paddy crops in the region, said sources adding that the Forest department has failed to ameliorate the situation. Elephant menace has been increasingly seen in villages like Jhinkapahadi, Nafri, Banakati, Kaliami, Dosisol, Chaulaghori, Shyamasundarpur, Nischinta, Dhobanisol, Kantapal, Anlagunja, Kadadiha, Bharadasol and Jamadapal, said the sources. In the evening, elephants appear from Nafri forest and head towards human settlements. They consume and destroy paddy crops and, at times, venture into villages, causing panic among the residents. Recently, a young man from Jamadapal village became the victim of an elephant attack when he was going to the river early morning to answer nature’s call.

Earlier, elephants had destroyed paddy fields in villages like Kaliami, Chaulaghori, Jamadapal, Nafri and Jhinkapahadi. The wild elephants have reportedly uprooted banana plantations and destroyed mango orchards near Dosisol under Nischinta panchayat. Fear grips the villagers by nightfall when they leave their homes to drive away the elephants. Farmers stay awake throughout the night, lighting fires to protect their paddy crops and horticulture from the wrath of the wild jumbos. Forest department’s efforts to drive the elephants away from the human settlement have turned futile. There is growing concern among villagers, and they live in a state of constant anxiety as the elephant incursions intensify by the day.

While untimely rains and storms damage the livelihood of farmers, wild animals destroying their crops has come as a double whammy. The horticulture sector is also facing similar challenges. Many farmers are slowly losing interest in farming. While their lands remain fallow, they are forced to work as daily labourers to support their families.