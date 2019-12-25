Bargaon: An elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Patuabeda in Sundargarh district, forest officials said Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Uei Naik, 58, was the wife of Banamali Naik. Her badly mangled body was later recovered by villagers in association with forest department staff.

The incident occurred when the woman had gone to the farmland along with her husband to reap their crop Monday afternoon. Her husband came back home but she stayed back to finish some work in the field.

Her relatives grew apprehensive when she failed to return home after sunset. They searched for her but failed to trace her. Locals noticed her mangled body Tuesday morning and informed her relatives.

On being informed, Bargaon forest ranger (in-charge) RK Swain reached the spot along with colleagues and launched an investigation after recovering the body.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Kshyamanidhi Bhoi met the bereaved family members and gave away Rs 5,000 from the district Red Cross fund to perform the last rites of the deceased.

