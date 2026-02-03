Malkangiri: Odisha vigilance department Tuesday arrested a junior engineer of a power distribution company while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a brick factory owner in Malkangiri district, an official statement said.

The vigilance officers seized the bribe money from the accused, it said.

A case has been registered against the two at the Koraput vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the engineer promised electricity connection to the brick-manufacturing factory in lieu of money, the vigilance said in the statement.