Cuttack: Orissa High Court Wednesday reserved its judgement after the conclusion of a hearing in a case related to junior teacher recruitment in the state.

Last week, the High Court had issued an interim order that directed the state government to hold the selection process of the junior teacher recruitment drive till the next hearing.

“We wanted the government to stop selection from the state list and issue another district-wise list of the candidates. The government said that it has prepared a district list. But when the court asked whether the state list has been withdrawn or not, the government denied it saying that the state list still prevails,” petitioner’s counsel Sameer Kumar Das had said.

Das gave an example from Balasore district where the government website had some selected candidates who had not chosen Balasore as their preference. “They were selected on the basis of higher marks. But that should not have been the case. The government should have selected candidates on the basis of their district preference,” he added.

It can be mentioned here that Orissa High Court had earlier directed the Odisha government to refrain from conducting the final selection process and appointment of junior teachers until the next hearing.

However, a single-judge bench had granted permission to conduct document verification process scheduled for January 20 and January 21, 2024.

PNN