Los Angeles: K-pop stars BTS created history by performing at the 2020 Grammys. It was the first time a Korean group performed at the American awards show.

They performed Sunday night alongside rapper Lil Nas X here.

RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V showed up in the second part of the rapper’s rendition of ‘Old town road’ to provide some extra vocals and dance alongside Lil Nas X.

RM, Suga and J-Hope, the rappers of the group — in particular got to be in the spotlight for what they coined ‘Seoul Town Road’, reports time.com.

They were followed by star cameos from Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus, before joining all together to finish off ‘Old Town Road’.

In 2019, BTS made their first Grammys appearance as presenters at the show.

IANS