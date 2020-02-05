Mumbai: South siren Kajal Aggarwal Wednesday became the first south Indian actor to be immortalised as a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Kajal was present with her family for the unveiling of her statue. Present with her were her parents, sister and brother-in-law.

In December, Kajal took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote: “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always admired and been in love with. Overwhelmed to be amongst them. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note,” she wrote. “The insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it. Forever thankful to all of you,” she further added.

On the career front, Kajal is currently shooting for Hindi film Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham. She was recently signed for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which marks her maiden collaboration with the veteran actor. On signing Indian 2, Kajal had said: “I’m really thrilled to be part of the project. I’m quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career.”

Indian 2, which is gearing up for summer 2021 release, also stars Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Kajal also has Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen awaiting release. Titled Paris Paris, the film has been directed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind.

She also has a Hollywood project in the pipeline. An Indo-American collaborative production, the film will star Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead. Kajal will reportedly team up with Dulquer Salmaan for a Tamil film as well . She hinted about the collaboration in a media interaction.