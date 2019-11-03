Mumbai: South beauty Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed she indeed plans to get married soon. Speaking on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal made the confirmation.

Kajal said, “Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon,” adding she wanted a partner who was be possessive, caring and spiritual. As per report, Kajal may tie the knot with a businessman and it will be an arranged marriage.

Earlier this year, Kajal had revealed that she will marry a person out of the film industry rather than having a relationship with a film personality. Talking about a previous relationship, Kajal had said she once fell in love with a common man but they soon separated due to her busy film schedule.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the sought-after actresses in the South and she is now busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2. Every time the actress steps out for an interview, she is constantly asked about her marriage and her relationship status.

A popular entertainment portal reported that this was an arranged marriage and Kajal’s parents chose the boy. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the wedding from Kajal’s side.

On the work front, she is playing the lead role opposite Kamal Haasan in director Shankar’s big-budget flick, Indian 2. According to sources, she plays the role of an octogenarian in the film and has also learned about Varma Kalai (a martial art form practised in Kerala and Tamil Nadu).