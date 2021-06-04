Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal will play the female protagonist in a new film titled Uma.

“I look forward to commencing shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share Uma with all of you!” said Kajal.

The film is directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh. Uma is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in consideration. The other cast members are going to be revealed soon.