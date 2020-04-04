Bhubaneswar: One asymptomatic 29-year-old male from Kalahandi district Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The victim has a travel history to Bahrain. With this, total number of COVID-19 positive cases shot up to 21 in the state.

One asymptomatic 29 years Male of Kalahandi district is tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has travel history to Bahrain. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 4, 2020

According to state government data, as of Saturday, a total 1699 persons have been tested for coronavirus out of which 304 tests were conducted Saturday. While 223 samples were tested at RMRC, 38 were tested at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and 43 were tested at SCB, Cuttack today.