Kesinga: Representing India at an international poetry festival, Kalahandi’s poet Bhabani Shankar Nial has brought glory to the state, district and self.

The festival streamed online through Google Meet March 21 witnessed participation of poets from different countries including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, USA and Japan. Nial was the only poet from India.

Organised by an Italy based organistaion POESIA WORLD, the event was presided over by noted poet Jean Luc Umberto Bertoni while Emanuela Rizzo curetted it.

Nial has since been receiving love and appreciation from friends and well-wishers.

Even though Nial pens his poems in Odia language, some of his poems have been translated into English and Italian languages and are being appreciated in European countries.

Nial currently works as the editor of literary magazine Mahuri and monthly newspaper Bande Kalahandi. He has three Odia and two Hindi poetry collections to his credit. These apart, collections of his translated poems are in press, the poet informed.