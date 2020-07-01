Bhawanipatna: “The upgraded Kalahandi Univarsity will become a research hub for people of western Odisha in future and several post-graduate courses will be opened here,” informed the institutions first Vice-Chancellor, Professor Govind J Chakrapani here Wednesday.

“I have an emotional attachment with Bhawanipatna town since long. The memories of my student days are deeply associated with this town as well as Kalahandi district. I feel privileged that I have been given an opportunity to do something for this district”, Chakrapani said.

Also read: Kalahandi fast emerges as educational hub

There will be ample opportunities for research-based studies and infrastructure will be developed accordingly. The Plus-II section which presently exists in Bhawanipatna Autonomous College campus will be shifted to the local Brajamohan High School premises, the VC added.

Sixty one graduation colleges belonging to Kalahandi and Nuapada districts will be affiliated to the university which was formed last year. These institutions are currently functioning under the Sambalpur University. The vice-chancellor said shifting of affiliations from Sambalpur University to Kalahandi University will be given top priority.

The VC also informed that a senate, syndicate, academic council, college development council and sports council will be formed as quickly as possible for smooth functioning of the varsity. The process to recruit both teaching and non-teaching staff will start soon, informed Chakrapani.

Kalahandi University will operate as a unitary upgraded institution like that of Ramadevi University, Bhubaneswar. As both Kalahandi and Nuapada districts are tribal populated and backward districts, the authorities will focus more on tribal studies and research. Post-graduate courses in sociology, mathematics, science and philosophy will be introduced soon, varsity sources informed.

Notably, Odisha government had granted university status to Bhawanipatna Autonomous College by altering the territorial limits of Sambalpur University, as per the provisions envisaged in Orissa Universities Act 1989. It got recognised as a centre of excellence for higher education and unitary affiliated university status by UGC.

PNN