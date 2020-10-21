Bhawanipatna: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national vice-president Baijayant Panda has come for flak after giving a controversial statement on social media. The BJP leader had compared the law and order situation in Odisha to the prevailing situation in Pakistan. Members of Progressive Youth of Kalahandi protested against his comment and burnt an effigy Wednesday of Panda. The youth outfit also demanded an apology from Panda.

The secretary of the outfit Romanchala Meher said, “Panda’s remark has hurt the sentiments of the people of Odisha. His remark is not acceptable for any person living in Odisha. He has to tender an apology right away for hurting the sentiments of the peace-loving people in Odisha.”

Panda had posted the controversial comment October 18 on his Twitter handle. He wrote: “Shameful how Maharashtra & Odisha police simply ‘pick up’ & assault journalists & do custodial interrogation, without following the basic process of law, like in Pakistan. This is real fascism. Please speak up for Ramesh Rath of @otvnews & @pradip103 of @republic.”

PNN